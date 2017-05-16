75°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating possible break-in at motorsports store
BATON ROUGE – Deputies are investigating a possible break-in at an Airline Highway motorsports store overnight.
Shattered glass was clearly visible in front of the Friendly Powersports store on 10900 block of Airline Highway this morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.
Details about the incident are limited at this time. This story will be updated once new information is released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies investigating possible break-in at motorsports store
-
Sherwood Forest sinkhole damaging home, yard
-
Search for missing boy still going after 16 years
-
Once ordered by judge to write lines for stealing, man busted again
-
Proposed ordinance would keep mobile homes out of Livingston subdivisions