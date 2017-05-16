75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies investigating possible break-in at motorsports store

May 16, 2017 7:49 AM
BATON ROUGE – Deputies are investigating a possible break-in at an Airline Highway motorsports store overnight.

Shattered glass was clearly visible in front of the Friendly Powersports store on 10900 block of Airline Highway this morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.

Details about the incident are limited at this time. This story will be updated once new information is released.

