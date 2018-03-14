53°
Deputies investigating early morning shooting on Stern Ave.
BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting.
Deputies got a call before 7 a.m. that a person had been shot on Stern Avenue. At the scene, deputies found a man with injures that were not considered life threatening.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
