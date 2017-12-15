46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies investigating early morning shooting in Thibodaux

30 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, December 15 2017 Dec 15, 2017 December 15, 2017 9:00 AM December 15, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office reported that one man was injured after suffering a gunshot wound to the face.

Authorities said the incident occurred early this morning in Thibodaux. Detectives arrived to the scene in the 2000 block of St. Mary Street in Thibodaux after receiving a call of a shooting at 3:39 a.m.

The victim was initially transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, but authorities say he was transferred to University Hospital in New Orleans.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days