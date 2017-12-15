Deputies investigating early morning shooting in Thibodaux

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office reported that one man was injured after suffering a gunshot wound to the face.

Authorities said the incident occurred early this morning in Thibodaux. Detectives arrived to the scene in the 2000 block of St. Mary Street in Thibodaux after receiving a call of a shooting at 3:39 a.m.

The victim was initially transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, but authorities say he was transferred to University Hospital in New Orleans.