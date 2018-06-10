77°
Deputies investigating death following sand bar fight on West Pearl River
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Deputies are investigating an incident that resulted in one person's death Saturday evening along the West Pearl River.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, authorities were dispatched to the sand bar on the West Pearl River just south of the Davis Landing Boat Launch Saturday around 5:30 p.m.
Deputies learned there had been a "disturbance" between two groups of individuals which resulted in a physical altercation.
The sheriff's office says one person sustained life-threatening injuries. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office is investigating the death along with STPSO detectives.
Detectives say they have a significant number of individuals to interview at this time.
