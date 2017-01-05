Deputies investigating deadly double shooting in Paincourtville

PAINCOURTVILLE – Deputies in Assumption Parish say one person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a home in Paincourtville Thursday morning.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said the incident happened around 12:03 a.m. at a home on Greenbriar Street off LA 308.

Falcon said deputies found two victims suffering gunshot wounds outside the home. Nehemiah Jones, 28, was transported to Assumption Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies have not released the second victim’s name but said he is in stable condition at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.

The sheriff's office arrested one man, 38-year-old Kirby Thomas, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute. Thomas was booked into the parish jail and is pending a bail hearing.

Falcon said that the investigation is still ongoing and will release more details as they become available.