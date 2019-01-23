53°
Deputies investigating body found along I-10 in St. Tammany Parish

1 hour 1 minute 5 seconds ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 January 23, 2019 10:51 AM January 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - Sheriff's deputies say they discovered a body near a busy interstate in St. Tammany Parish Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says the discovery was made around 10:15 Tuesday morning near I-10 around the Gause Boulevard exit. Officials say DOTD workers clearing debris along the roadway discovered the "badly decomposed" human remains under an overpass.

Officials say there were no apparent signs of foul play, and an investigation is ongoing. The remains have been turned over to the parish coroner for identification.

