Deputies investigating body found along I-10 in St. Tammany Parish

SLIDELL - Sheriff's deputies say they discovered a body near a busy interstate in St. Tammany Parish Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says the discovery was made around 10:15 Tuesday morning near I-10 around the Gause Boulevard exit. Officials say DOTD workers clearing debris along the roadway discovered the "badly decomposed" human remains under an overpass.

Officials say there were no apparent signs of foul play, and an investigation is ongoing. The remains have been turned over to the parish coroner for identification.