53°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating body found along I-10 in St. Tammany Parish
SLIDELL - Sheriff's deputies say they discovered a body near a busy interstate in St. Tammany Parish Tuesday.
The sheriff's office says the discovery was made around 10:15 Tuesday morning near I-10 around the Gause Boulevard exit. Officials say DOTD workers clearing debris along the roadway discovered the "badly decomposed" human remains under an overpass.
Officials say there were no apparent signs of foul play, and an investigation is ongoing. The remains have been turned over to the parish coroner for identification.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Artist turns abandoned tires into art around Baton Rouge
-
ExxonMobil releases stern, ominous statement related to its failed tax break requests
-
Frequent flyers: Airport staff strive to keep birds out of BTR
-
One week later, motive unclear in slaying of woman in Sherwood Forest
-
One injured in overnight shooting at Taco Bell near LSU