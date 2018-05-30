89°
Deputies investigating body discovered at apartment complex

Wednesday, May 30 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a body found inside a car at an apartment complex Wednesday.

The body found at the Sherwood Place apartments on Sherwood Common Boulevard around 12:30 Wednesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the body was found sitting in a vehicle at the complex.

It's still unclear if the death was natural or if it will be deemed a homicide.

Check back for updates.

