Deputies investigating body discovered at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a body found inside a car at an apartment complex Wednesday.
The body found at the Sherwood Place apartments on Sherwood Common Boulevard around 12:30 Wednesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the body was found sitting in a vehicle at the complex.
It's still unclear if the death was natural or if it will be deemed a homicide.
