Deputies investigating armed robbery in Lafourche Parish

RACELAND- Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of multiple suspects responsible for an armed robbery in Raceland.

Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of St. Ann Street. According to a release, four men entered the home and at least one of them was armed with a gun.

Three of the men were wearing all black, while the fourth was seen wearing a green jacket. Authorities say the men stole cash and the victim's cell phone.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact authorities.