Deputies investigating after chainsaw stolen from store

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for two suspects who stole from an area power equipment store.

The theft was reported at Central Outdoor Power Sales on Joor Road. Authorities didn't say when the incident happened.

The men stole a chainsaw worth $1,000.

Anyone with information concerning the incident can call the sherffi's office at 225-389-5064.