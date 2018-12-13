60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies investigating after chainsaw stolen from store

1 hour 46 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 December 13, 2018 10:41 AM December 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for two suspects who stole from an area power equipment store.

The theft was reported at Central Outdoor Power Sales on Joor Road. Authorities didn't say when the incident happened.

The men stole a chainsaw worth $1,000.

Anyone with information concerning the incident can call the sherffi's office at 225-389-5064.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days