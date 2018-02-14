Deputies increasing presence at Ascension schools in wake of Florida shooting

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies in Ascension Parish say they'll be increasing their presence at area schools in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, there will be an elevated deputy presence at schools in the Ascension community over the next couple days. The sheriff's office says there's no indication that an incident may occur, but precautions are being taken nonetheless.

The news comes after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left at least one person dead and about 15 more injured Wednesday afternoon. The situation is still developing.