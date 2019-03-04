37°
Deputies in Livingston Parish searching for missing autistic teen
DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen with autism.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Vadrien Allen Cage was last seen Friday, March 1 at his home located along Highway 16, south of Denham Springs.
Officials say Cage has a nonverbal form of autism, which limits his communication. He's 5'0" and weighs approximately 92 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact officials at (225) 686-2241.
