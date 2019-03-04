39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies in Livingston Parish searching for missing autistic teen

2 hours 38 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 March 04, 2019 3:18 PM March 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen with autism.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Vadrien Allen Cage was last seen Friday, March 1 at his home located along Highway 16, south of Denham Springs.

Officials say Cage has a nonverbal form of autism, which limits his communication. He's 5'0" and weighs approximately 92 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact officials at (225) 686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days