Deputies in Lafayette searching for escaped inmate
LAFAYETTE - Deputies in Lafayette Parish are searching for an inmate that escaped before the weekend.
Ronrika Ben, 33, escaped from custody while returning from a nearby medical facility, according to authorities. Ben escaped at approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday.
Records show, that Ben is 5'8" and 155 pounds. He was initially booked on June 20 on several charges including domestic abuse battery, violation of protection orders, theft, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Anyone with information on Ben is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232 9211.
