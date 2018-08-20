90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies in Lafayette searching for escaped inmate

2 hours 48 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 August 20, 2018 9:25 AM August 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Lafayette Parish Sheriff Office

LAFAYETTE - Deputies in Lafayette Parish are searching for an inmate that escaped before the weekend. 

Ronrika Ben, 33, escaped from custody while returning from a nearby medical facility, according to authorities. Ben escaped at approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday.

Records show, that Ben is 5'8" and 155 pounds. He was initially booked on June 20 on several charges including domestic abuse battery, violation of protection orders, theft, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information on Ben is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232 9211.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days