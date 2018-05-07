Deputies in Ascension investigate Pelican Point Subdivision vehicle burglaries

64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday, May 06 2018
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies say investigations are underway following several vehicle burglaries that occurred Sunday morning.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, multiple vehicle burglaries were reported early Sunday morning in the Pelican Point Subdivision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636.

