64°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies in Ascension investigate Pelican Point Subdivision vehicle burglaries
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies say investigations are underway following several vehicle burglaries that occurred Sunday morning.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, multiple vehicle burglaries were reported early Sunday morning in the Pelican Point Subdivision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local deaf man has special ability as 'Horse Whisperer'
-
One dead, five injured after crash on I-10 in Sorrento
-
Body of missing reverend involved in boating accident found in Gulf of...
-
Blue Bayou lifeguards prep for summer season with rigorous aquatic training
-
Oyster-shucking pro from Denham Springs preps for global competition