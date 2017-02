Deputies identify victim in deadly Hammond shooting

HAMMOND – Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are investigating a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex in Hammond.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Woodlands Drive. Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots.

Deputies found 22-year-old Maurice Lloyd dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-554-5245.