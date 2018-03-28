Deputies hand out 'sweet tickets' to good drivers

Photo: Sgt. Jera Pike issues free frosty tickets in Bayou Vista

ST. MARY PARISH- In partnership with Wendy's restaurants in Thibodaux and Morgan City, deputies recognized those in the community who were caught doing good things.

Deputies handed out "sweet tickets" for a free frosty to drivers in Bayou Vista who were found to be driving safely by obeying traffic signs and wearing their seatbelts. Deputies say they will continue to hand out a limited number of tickets across the parish.

“The partnership helps us recognize the many people in our communities who are doing the right thing every day," Sheriff Scott Anslum said.