Deputies: ''Hamburglar'' who smashed drive-thru windows caught red-handed in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a man who went on a crime spree targeting fast food restaurants in the capital area was caught in the middle of his latest burglary.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the so-called "Hamburglar" has been hitting fast food spots, including multiple McDonald's, since late January. The sheriff's office said the intruder would make his way into the businesses by shattering the drive-thru window and then clean out the registers and safes inside.

Deputies were able to arrest a suspect, identified as 34-year-old Cornelius Kelly of New Roads, after they responded to a break-in at the Chicken Shack on Scotland Avenue Monday morning. There they found Kelly, apparently in the middle of another crime.

Kelly was taken into custody and booked on charges of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.

DNA evidence from another break-in at Adam's Restaurant on Plank Road also proved to be a match for Kelly.