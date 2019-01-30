Deputies, firefighters called to landfill fire in St. Mary Parish

Photo: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office

ST. MARY PARISH - Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office were called to a morning fire at the parish landfill.

The fire was reported around 8:12 a.m. Firefighters with the Berwick Fire Department were able to bring the blaze under control.

Deputies are on the scene of an early morning fire at the Parish Landfill. The Berwick Fire Dept. is on the scene and has the fire under control. It poses no threat. pic.twitter.com/48WkTTrnQK — St. Mary Parish SO (@StMarySO) January 30, 2019

The cause of the fire hasn't been released.