Deputies, firefighters called to landfill fire in St. Mary Parish

25 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, January 30 2019 Jan 30, 2019 January 30, 2019 8:26 AM January 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office

ST. MARY PARISH - Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office were called to a morning fire at the parish landfill.

The fire was reported around 8:12 a.m. Firefighters with the Berwick Fire Department were able to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire hasn't been released.

