Deputies find more than $100,000 worth of prescription Fentanyl inside Tangipahoa Parish home

PONCHATOULA - Authorities say more than $112,000 worth of prescription Fentanyl was seized after a major drug bust in St. Tammany Parish last week.

The sheriff's office says it executed a search warrant at a home in Ponchatoula on July 12 after an investigation revealed the drugs were possibly being distributed there.

Once inside, deputies found more than 750 sublingual Fentanyl pumps, each valued at $150 per pump, according to an STPSO spokesperson. Eleven thermal Fentanyl patches were found inside.

Investigators learned that the Fentanyl was actually prescribed to one of the residents. However, he says he never received any notice about the prescription from his doctor. He said it struck him as odd that the prescription drugs kept coming in the mail for the past two years but didn't think it was anything illegal.

As deputies continued to search the home, they found more boxes of Fentanyl in a room belonging to one of the residents, 32-year-old Daniel McCann. McCann claimed he hadn't taken any of the medication. The prescription owner said McCann had no permission to take the drugs.

McCann was taken into custody and charged with drug possession with intent to distribute. No other arrests have been made. However, a juvenile found inside the home has been placed in protective custody.