Deputies find missing Ascension Parish man

March 03, 2017
UPDATE: Paul Ward was found safe and unharmed.

PRAIRIEVILLE – Deputies in Ascension Parish are looking for a man who went missing last Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, 38-year-old Paul Ward was last seen leaving a local dealership in Prairieville on Feb. 24 after purchasing a 2005 black Ford Focus. Family members reported Ward missing Thursday.

Deputies describe Ward as 5’9” and approximately 175 pounds.

Investigators do not expect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APSO at 225-621-4636.

