85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies find massive gator blocking resident's front door

1 hour 41 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 October 05, 2018 4:27 PM October 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PARKS, La. - Sheriff's deputies in St. Martin Parish responded to an unusual call Friday, a massive gator sprawled on someone's doorstep.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the huge reptile Friday, settled comfortably outside the unfortunate resident's front door near Bayou Teche.

"Just another day in the life of a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy," the department commented on its Facebook page.

Deputies say a professional was called to wrangle the nuisance gator and it was eventually removed from the property.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days