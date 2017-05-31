74°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies find 16-year-old reported missing from Erwinville
UPDATE: The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported that Andrew Varnado was found safe.
ERWINVILLE – West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen in Erwinville.
According to the sheriff's office, the teen is identified as Andrew Varnado, who was last seen on Tuesday around 7 a.m. in the area of North Palmer Road.
Varnado is described as having blue eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a design on the front, black shorts and no shoes.
If anyone has seen Andrew Varnado, they are urged to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225)343-9234 and speak to Detective Keith Kibby.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
3 killed in shooting after fugitive confronted at Texas car dealership
-
Flooded schools work through summer to finish repairs
-
WATCH: Mom talks about being rescued from burning home
-
McKinley Middle Magnet student competes in National Spelling Bee
-
Flooded BREC equipment to be auctioned off next month