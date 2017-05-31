Deputies find 16-year-old reported missing from Erwinville

UPDATE: The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported that Andrew Varnado was found safe.

ERWINVILLE – West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen in Erwinville.

According to the sheriff's office, the teen is identified as Andrew Varnado, who was last seen on Tuesday around 7 a.m. in the area of North Palmer Road.

Varnado is described as having blue eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a design on the front, black shorts and no shoes.

If anyone has seen Andrew Varnado, they are urged to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225)343-9234 and speak to Detective Keith Kibby.