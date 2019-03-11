Deputies called to assist after weekend helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish

Photo: Bristow Group Inc.

LAFOURCHE - Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office assisted several agencies in recovery efforts after a helicopter crash Sunday.

Bristow Group Inc. confirmed one of its helicopters crashed at about 12 p.m. in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the company the aircraft, a Bell 407, was operating between Galliano and Venice, Louisiana.

LPSO responded to assist several agencies in the recovery efforts of a helicopter crash in the South Lafourche area earlier today. Here is the latest information from @Bristow_Group. https://t.co/2RBnntk0Ss — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) March 11, 2019

Officials say the aircraft was carrying one person and one crew member at the time of the crash. Their families have been contacted.

Details are limited. The company said more information would be made available on its website.