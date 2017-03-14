60°
Deputies bust pot snack delivery, seize several pounds of edibles
BATON ROUGE – Detectives say a man was arrested after he brought his 3-year-old to deliver 2.6 pounds of marijuana edibles Monday.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued for Terrell Booker’s vehicle and Lobdell home. Monday, EBRSO detectives seized 8 bags of marijuana, $1095 in cash, 3.5 pounds of edibles and a stolen pistol.
Deputies say Booker admitted to making and selling the edibles and having the pistol.
Booker was charged with distributing marijuana edibles, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.
He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
