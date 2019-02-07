62°
Deputies bust felon with 11 pounds of meth in Iberville Parish

By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office announced it made a sizable drug bust Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrested 32-year-old Hugo Gomez of Laredo, Texas. Deputies say Gomez, a convicted felon, was in possession of a handgun and five kilos, about 11 pounds, of methamphetamine.

Gomez was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on drug and weapon charges.

Deputies estimate the drugs have a street value over $156,000.

