Deputies arrest two men for attempting to steal an ATM

Photo: Cobb and Williams

LORANGER- Early Thursday morning deputies from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office engaged in a pursuit of two suspects who attempted to steal an ATM machine.

The incident took place in the Loranger Supermarket parking lot around 2 a.m.

While patrolling the area, a deputy observed a black Ford F350 backed up at an ATM in the parking lot. The deputy observed two men attempting to load the ATM into the back of their truck.

As the deputy approached the suspects, the two entered the truck and fled the scene leaving the ATM behind. Deputies pursued the truck until it crashed into a fence at a park on H. Cologne Road. Both suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area near the park, according to authorities.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. authorities spotted the suspects walking near Overmier Road on Highway 40. When authorities tried to make contact with the men, they again fled on foot. Shortly after, they were apprehended.

The suspects were identified as Alfred Cobb and Leonard Williams.

During their investigation, authorities learned that Cobb and Williams had rammed the truck into the ATM attempting to free it from the foundation. Authorities also learned that the truck was reported stolen from Kenner and had a stolen license plate.