Deputies arrest teen wanted for multiple armed robberies

Wednesday, February 13 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The sheriff's office says Brown has been apprehended.

*****

BATON ROUGE - Deputies and city police are searching for a teen accused in multiple armed robberies.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Javier Brown is wanted by both the sheriff's office and BRPD for two separate robberies.

Brown is described as a black male, roughly 6'2" and 158 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.

