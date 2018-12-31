63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrest suspected gunman after shooting in Livingston Parish

8 hours 14 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 1:35 PM December 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WATSON - Deputies have arrested a man after a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was shot around noon off Lotts Lane in the Watson area. Authorities say the victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office has identified the suspected shooter as 38-year-old Michael Meade. The sheriff's office confirmed his arrest just before 2 p.m. that same afternoon.

Investigators believe Meade and the victim were familiar with one another. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days