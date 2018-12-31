63°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest suspected gunman after shooting in Livingston Parish
WATSON - Deputies have arrested a man after a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was shot around noon off Lotts Lane in the Watson area. Authorities say the victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.
The sheriff's office has identified the suspected shooter as 38-year-old Michael Meade. The sheriff's office confirmed his arrest just before 2 p.m. that same afternoon.
Investigators believe Meade and the victim were familiar with one another.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local assisted living home wagering desserts ahead of Fiesta Bowl
-
BRPD pleads for residents to stop firing guns on New Year's Eve
-
Authorities encourage residents to stay safe during New Year's celecbrations
-
See what New Years events are happening in downtown Baton Rouge
-
Many in Ascension Parish are still dealing with flooding from the Amite...