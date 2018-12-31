Deputies arrest suspected gunman after shooting in Livingston Parish

WATSON - Deputies have arrested a man after a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was shot around noon off Lotts Lane in the Watson area. Authorities say the victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office has identified the suspected shooter as 38-year-old Michael Meade. The sheriff's office confirmed his arrest just before 2 p.m. that same afternoon.

Investigators believe Meade and the victim were familiar with one another.