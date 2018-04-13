Deputies arrest seven on drug charges

ASCENSION PARISH- Narcotics Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff office executed two separate search warrants on residences' that led to a total of seven arrests.

On Monday, detectives located methamphetamine, suboxone, clonazepam, legend drugs, and a digital scale at a home on Cypress Gold Drive. Detectives arrested Patricia Middlebrook, Gregory Nash, Laurent Lobell, Larry Guillot, and Ashley Lessard.

Later that night, detectives found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, two weapons, and approximately $900 in cash at a home on Merrit Evans Road. Detectives arrested Joyeau Bell and Barry Jackson.

Below are the following charges for all individuals arrested:

Ashley Lessard, 31, possession of a legend drug, drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule IV CDS. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Patricia Middlebrook, 42, possession of a legend drug, possession of a schedule IVD CDS, and drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $15,000 bond.

Gregory Nash, 36, possession of methamphetamine, possession of suboxone, and simple escape. His bond was set at $25,000.

Laurent Lobell, 42, possession of cocaine, two counts drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, possession of clonzaepam, and parole violation. His bond was set at $25,000.

Larry Guillot, 37, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of clonzaepam, and drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $20,000.

Joyeau Bell, 25, drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled substances in presence of persons under 17, illegal carrying of weapons, simple battery, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Barry Jackson, 24, drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled substances in presence of persons under 17, illegal carrying of weapons, simple battery, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.