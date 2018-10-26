Deputies arrest man accused of stealing purse, using stolen credit cards

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a woman’s purse from an area gas station.

On August 25 the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating a vehicle burglary at a Circle K on O'Neal Lane. According to the victim, the suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse while she went inside the store.

Inside the purse was the victim's phone and five credit cards. The arrest report states that multiple charges were made against the credit cards without the victim's authorization.

Authorities collected surveillance footage of the suspect and released it to the public in an effort to identify the man. On October 1, detectives received an anonymous tip and identified the suspect as Devin Henderson.

Henderson was charged with simple burglary, access device fraud, and identity theft.