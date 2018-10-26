Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest man accused of stealing purse, using stolen credit cards
BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a woman’s purse from an area gas station.
On August 25 the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating a vehicle burglary at a Circle K on O'Neal Lane. According to the victim, the suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse while she went inside the store.
Inside the purse was the victim's phone and five credit cards. The arrest report states that multiple charges were made against the credit cards without the victim's authorization.
Authorities collected surveillance footage of the suspect and released it to the public in an effort to identify the man. On October 1, detectives received an anonymous tip and identified the suspect as Devin Henderson.
Henderson was charged with simple burglary, access device fraud, and identity theft.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Welcome home: Soldier surprises son during pep rally
-
The Greater Baton Rouge Fair has returned
-
Man who ordered 'sensual massage' found guilty in Baton Rouge woman's murder
-
Bizarre thefts of clown decorations from yards tied to LSU fraternity
-
Coach O and his wife surprise more than 50 kids at local...