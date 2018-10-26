60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrest man accused of stealing purse, using stolen credit cards

1 hour 57 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, October 26 2018 Oct 26, 2018 October 26, 2018 8:35 AM October 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a woman’s purse from an area gas station. 

On August 25 the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating a vehicle burglary at a Circle K on O'Neal Lane. According to the victim, the suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse while she went inside the store. 

Inside the purse was the victim's phone and five credit cards. The arrest report states that multiple charges were made against the credit cards without the victim's authorization.

Authorities collected surveillance footage of the suspect and released it to the public in an effort to identify the man. On October 1, detectives received an anonymous tip and identified the suspect as Devin Henderson.

Henderson was charged with simple burglary, access device fraud, and identity theft.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days