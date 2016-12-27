Deputies arrest Donaldsonville man wanted for home invasion, domestic abuse

81°
3 hours 6 minutes 28 seconds ago December 27, 2016 Dec 27, 2016 Tuesday, December 27 2016 December 27, 2016 12:32 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has located a man who was wanted for domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order and home invasion charges.

Deputies were looking for 30-year-old Daniel London of Donaldsonville and sought the public's assistance of his whereabouts. 

On Monday, deputies responded to a home on Houmas Street in Donaldsonville in reference to a burglary. Deputies learned that London forced his way into the home and stuck a female acquaintance before leaving.

London was located on Tuesday around noon as a result of an anonymous tip.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the above charges.

