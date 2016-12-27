81°
Deputies arrest Donaldsonville man wanted for home invasion, domestic abuse
ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has located a man who was wanted for domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order and home invasion charges.
Deputies were looking for 30-year-old Daniel London of Donaldsonville and sought the public's assistance of his whereabouts.
On Monday, deputies responded to a home on Houmas Street in Donaldsonville in reference to a burglary. Deputies learned that London forced his way into the home and stuck a female acquaintance before leaving.
London was located on Tuesday around noon as a result of an anonymous tip.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the above charges.
