50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrest 76-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting child

3 hours 48 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 December 14, 2018 5:08 AM December 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man after he allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting a juvenile.

During the investigation, detectives learned that 76-year-old Ronald Tullier assaulted the child multiple times. While being interviewed Roland said he couldn't remember the exact dates of the assaults, but authorities did say he admitted to the inappropriate behavior. Reports also indicate, Ronald said he "was sorry this happened." 

Ronald was arrested and booked for first-degree rape.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days