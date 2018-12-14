50°
Deputies arrest 76-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting child
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man after he allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting a juvenile.
During the investigation, detectives learned that 76-year-old Ronald Tullier assaulted the child multiple times. While being interviewed Roland said he couldn't remember the exact dates of the assaults, but authorities did say he admitted to the inappropriate behavior. Reports also indicate, Ronald said he "was sorry this happened."
Ronald was arrested and booked for first-degree rape.
