Deputies: Alleged thief caught driving stolen vehicle on his way to court

COVINGTON - A man was re-arrested just days after his release from jail when deputies found him driving a stolen vehicle on I-12.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Leroy Campbell of Saraland, Alabama was booked on numerous charges Wednesday. The sheriff's office says Campbell was spotted in a stolen Honda Accord on I-12 that morning.

They said Campbell exited the interstate at Highway 21 near Covington after a brief pursuit with law enforcement and then drove through oncoming traffic on a nearby roadway. Deputies were able to block the vehicle in with the help of state police and took Campbell into custody.

Officials say Campbell, who has a history of burglary and theft, had just been released from the parish jail Friday and pleaded guilty to unrelated possession of stolen property charges Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, paperwork inside the vehicle indicated he was again on his way to the 22nd District Court in St. Tammany Parish when he was arrested Wednesday.

Campbell was booked on charges of illegal possession of stolen property, improper lane usage, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, driving with an open container, driving with a suspended license and no seatbelt.