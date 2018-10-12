Deputies: 18-year-old accused of sexually assaulting boy on multiple occasions

HOUMA - A man is facing rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted the same juvenile on two separate occasions.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home on Picone Road Thursday night in reference to the incident. There, the mother of the victim told deputies her son had been sexually assaulted by 18-year-old Dakota Mosely.

She said Mosely, who was a friend of the family, had come over to visit Thursday. The woman said she went to check on the two after she heard them "horse playing" in the bedroom, according to the sheriff's office. When she looked inside, she allegedly saw Mosely sexually assaulting the boy.

The sheriff's office did not disclose the victim's exact age but said the boy was less than 13 years old.

During the investigation, authorities learned another similar encounter allegedly happened between Mosely and the victim two weeks prior.

Mosely was booked on charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond is set at $250,000.