Deputies: 15-year-old burglar killed in LaPlace break-in

LAPLACE - A teenager in St. John Parish was shot to death Saturday during a residential burglary.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Treshon Jenkins of Laplace broke into a residence at the Sugar Pine Apartments near Highway 628 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the resident was home at the time and shot Jenkins as he broke in. Deputies say Jenkins was wearing gloves at the time of the incident, and a mask was found near his body.

The resident called officials immediately following the incident, the sheriff's office said. As of Monday afternoon, the resident is not facing charges.

Two other juveniles, ages 14 and 15, were booked with burglary and are being held in a juvenile detention center in this case. Both of these juveniles were with Jenkins during the commission of the burglary and were not struck by gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation.