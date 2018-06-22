Deputies: 15 animals seized from St. Tammany home after couple arrested on dog fighting, drug charges

SLIDELL - More than a dozen animals were seized from a Northshore home after deputies arrested their owners on drug and dog fighting charges.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a task force executed a search warrant at the Slidell-area residence Wednesday. There they found a variety of drugs, including cocaine, marijuana and bottles of promethazine, and paraphernalia indicative of drug distribution.

Fifteen pit bulls with injuries consistent with dog fighting were also found at the home.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Michael Ratliff and his live-in girlfriend, 29-year-old Antinette Johnson, on several charges, including dog fighting and drug possession. A number of children ranging in age from 4 to 12 years old were also found at the home and released into the custody of family members.