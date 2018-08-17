87°
Department of Justice, DEA propose cuts to opioid production

1 hour 25 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 August 17, 2018 11:54 AM August 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - The Department of Justice and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration have proposed a reduction in opioid production in the next year.

The agencies are looking to align with President Trump's "Safe Prescribing Plan", which seeks to cut nationwide opioid prescription fills by one-third within three years. A release from the DOJ claims the proposal decreases manufacturing quotas for the six most frequently misused opioids for 2019 by an average of ten percent as compared to the 2018 amount.

This marks the third straight year of proposed reductions.

The DEA has proposed to reduce more commonly prescribed schedule II opioids, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxymorphone, hydromorphone, morphine, and fentanyl.

