Department of Homeland Security Real ID extension

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles began issuing Real ID credentials on Oct. 3, 2016, and is waiting for official confirmation from the Department of Homeland Security.

According to a release, Louisiana has been in continuous contact with DHS, who has confirmed that the determination of compliance has been forwarded to the Secretary for official approval.

Although Louisiana is awaiting approval, DHS is in recognition of the coming enforcement deadline, therefore, has used their delegate authority to immediately grant an extension which will be valid through Oct. 10, 2018. This means Louisiana citizens will still be allowed to use a non-expired Louisiana driver's license of identification card for domestic air travel even if it has not been marked with a Real ID symbol.

According to the DSH, starting Oct. 1, 2020, every air traveler will need to present a Real ID compliant license or another acceptable form of identification for domestic air travel.

For more information, click here.