Department of Education revokes license of child care center in Ascension

Image via Google Maps

ASCENSION – The Louisiana Department of Education revoked the license and public funding of an early learning center in Ascension Parish on Friday.

The Adventures in Learning child care center, located at 14469 Highway 44, had its license revoked after the department received a complaint that the center left 12 young children alone with an individual who was not a staff member on Dec. 28.

Additionally, upon inspection, staff cited the center with 32 deficiencies, including failure to obtain a criminal background check for the supervisors of the children, violation of child-to-staff ratios and failure to properly train staff on health and safety procedures such as CPR and first aid.

The center has also been cited for more than 100 deficiencies combined in the last seven inspections, including citations of daily attendance records for children, staff, visitors and owners.

The Department of Education issued corrective action plans and provided technical assistance in efforts to help the care center clear its deficiencies, however the center did not comply.

The center is now ineligible for public funding through the Child Care Assistance Program, which helps make child care more affordable to low-income families. The department has alerted families affected by this action and is working closely with them to identify alternative options.

The center has 15 days from notification of the revocation notice to appeal the department's decision.

"The center acted irresponsibly, putting the lives of children at risk," said State Superintendent of Education John White. "Such negligence cannot be tolerated, and the Department is forced to act in these situations."