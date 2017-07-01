Denver is really excited about its first Raising Cane's

DENVER, Colorado – The Mile High City is getting a piece of Louisiana and people are very excited to satisfy their munchies.

The first Raising Cane's in Denver, the Baton Rouge-founded chicken joint, opens July 6. A news and community website posted the 10 a.m. grand opening is coming with much fanfare.

“...Because no chicken finger restaurant opening is complete without an absurd amount of fanfare, Broncos (NFL football) mascot Miles, Avalanche (hockey) mascot 'Bernie' and the Thunder Ridge High School Jazz Band will all be in attendance. A press release also promises 'traditional cheers and other high-energy chants … compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers,'” a news report revealed.

The report suggested people are so looking forward to the opening of the Cane's, people are expected to drive to the location in Highlands Ranch, a suburb south of downtown Denver.

On Facebook, people discussed their excitement with the opening.

Raising Cane's has its headquarters in Baton Rouge but also has an office in Texas. There are more than 320 restaurants in 23 states. On its website, Cane's has numerous news releases posting information about constant store openings.

