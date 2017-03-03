50°
Latest Weather Blog
Denver giraffe born as New York giraffe labors on livestream
DENVER - While millions of people await the livestreamed birth of a baby giraffe at a zoo in upstate New York, a giraffe was born at the Denver Zoo this week with little fanfare.
A male baby giraffe named Dobby was born about 3 a.m. Tuesday. The baby giraffe measured 5-feet tall and weighed 73 pounds. Zookeepers did not know until recently that the mother was pregnant because she was on birth control.
Meanwhile, a pregnant giraffe named April at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, has been starring in her own YouTube livestream for more than a week as she gets set to deliver her fourth calf. The feed has totaled more than 15 million views, so far.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ Crawfish Index: boiled price per pound starts at $4.58
-
One person injured at apartment fire off Sherwood Commons
-
Pastor's faith restored after huge donation following tool theft
-
Lawmakers discuss ways to reduce state's prison population
-
Students return to Galvez Primary School since flood