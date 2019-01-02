51°
Latest Weather Blog
Dense fog causing miles of delays on I-10 Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a thick blanket of fog is to blame for miles of back-ups in both directions on I-10 Wednesday.
The heaviest congestion has been reported on the interstate between the Mississippi River Bridge and Bluebonnet Boulevard. DOTD has not reported any accidents at this time but advises that drivers use caution.
Insane fog over the bridge at 2:30 p.m. Traffic is heavy from the MSR Bridge to Siegen Lane on I-10 West. Be careful! pic.twitter.com/qZH3zaRIXR— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) January 2, 2019