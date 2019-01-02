51°
Dense fog causes miles of traffic Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a thick blanket of fog is to blame for miles of back-ups in both directions on I-10 Wednesday.
The heaviest congestion has been reported on the interstate between the Mississippi River Bridge and Bluebonnet Boulevard. DOTD has not reported any accidents at this time but advises that drivers use caution.
Expect heavier than normal traffic congestion on I-10 East and West in the Baton Rouge area, due to dense fog. Use caution.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 2, 2019