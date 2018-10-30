Dense fog blankets the capital city, causing even more traffic trouble

PLAQUEMINE - With the Sunshine Bridge out of operation, getting across the river has become a challenge for some drivers, but it was made even worse Tuesday morning when fog hung over the area and shut down the Plaquemine Ferry.

The ferry opens at 4:30 in the morning. And even though a second boat has been added to the water since the closure of the Sunshine, both ferries didn't start running until almost midday Tuesday when heavy fog rolled across the capital city.

"I've been here since 8 o'clock this morning, waiting to get across the ferry," Louis Kelly told WBRZ. "The fog was really bad. I guess it's not their fault."

Kelly lives in Plaquemine and uses the ferry regularly. The long drive to the Mississippi River Bridge can tack on extra time to his commute, so the boat is typically a faster route for him.

"I've been working on the other side of the river for 15 years," another driver, Charles Grant, said. "When the ferry isn't running, it takes me about an hour and 20 minutes."

Drivers can expect future ferry delays now that the season for foggy weather has arrived. As for the Sunshine Bridge, it'll remain closed until January.