Denise Amoroso wins Metro Council District 8 Seat

BATON ROUGE - Denise Amoroso successfully succeeded her late husband as Metro Council representative for district 8. Tonight she defeated Democrat challenger Brendan Csaposs in a special election to win the Metro Council seat. She won with 78 percent of the vote.

Amoroso was selected by the council last year to fill Buddy Amoroso's seat after he was struck by a car and killed while riding his bike earlier in the year. The driver, Nicholas Alexander was later indicted for reckless operation of a vehicle.

A contentious vote among Metro Council Members installed Denise Amoroso as Buddy's interim replacement.

