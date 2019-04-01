Denise Amoroso wins Metro Council District 8 Seat

39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1 day 12 hours 34 minutes ago Saturday, March 30 2019 Mar 30, 2019 March 30, 2019 7:02 PM March 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Drew Balkin

BATON ROUGE - Denise Amoroso successfully succeeded her late husband as Metro Council representative for district 8. Tonight she defeated Democrat challenger Brendan Csaposs in a special election to win the Metro Council seat. She won with 78 percent of the vote.

Amoroso was selected by the council last year to fill Buddy Amoroso's seat after he was struck by a car and killed while riding his bike earlier in the year. The driver, Nicholas Alexander was later indicted for reckless operation of a vehicle.

A contentious vote among Metro Council Members installed Denise Amoroso as Buddy's interim replacement. 

See full election results across Louisiana here.

