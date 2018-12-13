Latest Weather Blog
Denise Amoroso to run for late husband's EBR Metro Council seat in special election
BATON ROUGE - The widow of late East Baton Rouge Metro Councilmember Buddy Amoroso has announced she will run in the special election to name his successor.
Denise Amoroso, who was selected by the council earlier this year to fill Buddy Amoroso's seat in an interim capacity, announced on social media Thursday that she plans to run in the special election next year. The election, set for March 30, 2019, will decide who will fill the council seat for the next term.
Buddy Amoroso was struck by a car and killed in June while riding bikes with a friend in St. Francisville. The man driving the vehicle that struck Amoroso, Nicholas Alexander, was later indicted for reckless operation.
A contentious vote among metro councilmembers later installed Denise Amoroso as Buddy's interim replacement.
