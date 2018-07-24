Denise Amoroso speaks for the first time after her appointment

BATON ROUGE - Denise Amoroso, the widow of late Councilman Buddy Amoroso, spoke in front of a small crowd during the East Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce lunch meeting. Last Thursday, Metro Council appointed Denise to the District 8 seat.

Buddy Amoroso was killed during a bicycling accident in West Feliciana in late June.

Before Metro Council members appointed Denise Amoroso to her late husband's seat, there was controversy surrounding four Democratic council members deciding to abstain from voting.

Tuesday, Amoroso was invited by the East Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce to speak about her late husband, filling the council seat and her plans for the City of Baton Rouge. The Chamber also took a moment to swear Denise in as a council member.

"His desire was to make Baton Rouge and his district a place where his children and his grandchildren would want to be raised and to live. I guess, I would say that would be my hope as well," Amoroso said.

She spoke to the audience about her late husband, his love for making the city of Baton Rouge better and bicycling.

"It was his time away from the office, it was his time away from all the things that went on and that he could just get out there and enjoy himself," said Denise Amoroso.

While she has a lot to learn, she say's she ready for the challenge and carry on her husband legacy.

"Especially like things like bicycle safety, and those kinds of things that we myself and my kids have talked about you know maybe putting together some scholarships for him," Amoroso said.