85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs woman arrested for setting couch on fire

5 hours 4 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 August 25, 2018 3:56 PM August 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH- A Denham Springs woman is arrested for setting her couch on fire.

According to police, JoLynn Winn was arrested Friday with one count of Simple Arson.

The Denham Spring Fire Department got a call about a trailer fire on the 11000 block of Arnold Road in Denham Springs around mid-day.

Once they arrived on scene firefighters found Winn suffering from smoke inhalation. She told firefighters she set her couch on fire, "to get the devil out."

Winn was taken to a local hospital for treatment once released she was arrested by the State Fire Marshals office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days