Denham Springs woman arrested for setting couch on fire

LIVINGSTON PARISH- A Denham Springs woman is arrested for setting her couch on fire.

According to police, JoLynn Winn was arrested Friday with one count of Simple Arson.

The Denham Spring Fire Department got a call about a trailer fire on the 11000 block of Arnold Road in Denham Springs around mid-day.

Once they arrived on scene firefighters found Winn suffering from smoke inhalation. She told firefighters she set her couch on fire, "to get the devil out."

Winn was taken to a local hospital for treatment once released she was arrested by the State Fire Marshals office.