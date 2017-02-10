Denham Springs woman accused of leaving abused dogs to die in flood

DENHAM SPRINGS – Deputies in Livingston Parish are looking for a Denham Springs woman accused of leaving her abused dogs to die in August’s historic flooding.

According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, Mary Dupepe is wanted for simple cruelty of animals.

On Aug. 18, days after historic floodingin the area, relief workers rescued multiple dogs from a home on Sweet Bay Street in Denham Springs. Inside the home, workers found “horrible conditions” where several dogs had died by drowning in their cages. The dogs that did survive were barely alive.

The Humane Society says the dogs had never been let out of their kennels and did not know how to walk without aid. All of the animals suffered severe mange that left them hairless, suffering from sores and lesions.

The dogs were evacuated to Zeus Place on Freret Street in New Orleans where they received extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation for months. Zeus Place became a flood relief triage center that housed hundreds of animals displaced by the August flood.

“We remain horrified at what these animals endured and how they suffered at the hands of Ms. Dupepe,” HSL Director Jeff Dorson said. “We remain hopeful that Ms. Dupepe will be located, properly served and face the consequences of her actions.”