Denham Springs to receive nearly $2.8 million in FEMA funding for debris removal

DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs will receive nearly $2.8 million in FEMA disaster funding to assist with citywide debris removal following the August 2016 flood.

The funding marks about $8.5 million in federal reimbursements for debris removal in the city, according to FEMA. The agency has also awarded more than $83 million for debris removal statewide since the flood.

Eligible debris categories include household garbage, construction debris, household hazardous waste, appliances and electronics.

The Public Assistance program has awarded more than $355 million to reimburse local and state governments as well as some private nonprofits for the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure. Funds also cover debris removal and emergency response activities in designated parishes.

FEMA's Public Assistance program helps to repair or replace critical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, public buildings and schools.